UK will host OE 2015 exhibition in September

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ On September 8-11, an international conference and exhibition, "Offshore Europe 2015" (OE 2015) will be held in Aberdeen (Scotland).

Report informs citing the official website of the exhibition, the representatives, engineers and experts of the oil and gas industry companies will participate at the conference and exhibition.

The demonstration of new technologies used by different companies in the production and processing industry.

More than 1500 companies from over 100 countries represented their products at OE 2013, in 27 180 square meters area. The total number of visitors was more than 63 thousand.