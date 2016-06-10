Number of subscribers provided with gas exceeds 1.9 mln in Azerbaijan

Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ In May 2016, the production association "Azerigas" on public sector registered 11,423 new subscribers.

Report informs referring to the press service of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), 2 253 subscribers accounted for Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron region, 9170 for Azerbaijani regions.Thus, the number of secured natural gas subscribers in Azerbaijan reached 1,909,513.

As of June 1, 130,682 displaced families are provided with uninterrupted gas.

In addition, 359 mosques and religious temples have free use of gas.