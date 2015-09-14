Next year Azerbaijan will reduce usage of SOFAZ's funds by 42%

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ Next year transfert in sum of 6,0 billion AZN will be paid by the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) to the state budget that, this is less by 4,388 billion manats or 42.2% in comparison with the previous year.

Report informs referring to the information posted on the official website of the Ministry of Finance on drafts and analysis of 2016 state budget.

According to the information, the current policy over the last two years on reducing of transfert to be paid by the Fund to state budget will be continued even in 2016.

Azerbaijani government expects oil price to be 40-60 USD a barrel in 2016-2019.