    New well commissioned in "Guneshli" field

    Maintenance works are carried out by '28 May' oil and gas producing company (OGPD)

    Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has commissioned well No. 7 at deep water drilling platform No. 317 in Guneshli field after major overhaul.

    Report was told in the press service of SOCAR, drilled daily output from the well in formation break with 2 763-2 733 m interval is 120 tons of oil and 10 thousand cubic meters of gas extracted by gas-lift method.

