Turkish FM: Excess Russian gas will be pumped to TANAP

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey and Russia have important projects as Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant and Turkish Stream.

Report informs citing Habertürk, Turkish FM Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said.

'Period for Akkuyu project will be accelerated. Discussions on Turkish Stream project will continue and works will be started as soon as possible. This project will replace Russian gas, which we got from Western Stream. Annually, 16 bln cubic meters of gas will be transported and excess gas will be pumped to the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP)', the minister said.

'We plan to complete this project in 2018, this gas will be delivered to Europe', Turkish Minister added.