Macedonia revealed terms for construction of Turkish Stream

Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/ Some problems occurred in the implementation of "Turkish Stream" project. Yesterday, Macedonia stated that the construction of the gas line through the country is possible after the agreement between the European Union (EU) and Russia.

Report informs, Macedonian Prime Minister Nikola Qruyevski spoke about the intention of Macedonian section of the gas pipeline depending on Brussels in an interview with "Kurir".

As the gas pipeline is to pass through Macedonia, the version on the end of the line in Turkey can be considered. National Energy Security Fund (NESF) member Alexei Grivac said that Russia can theoretically do it without Macedonia. The connection of the line directly from Greece to the south of Italy is possible. Formally, it does not fall under the influence of the EU sanctions, the permission will take a long time.