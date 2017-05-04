Largest gas field in last 28 years found in Colombia

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Ecopetrol, a Colombian oil company, jointly with the American Anadarko discovered a natural gas field in the southern Caribbean Sea.

Report informs citing the Russian media, this is considered the largest discovered one in Colombia for the past 28 years.

As the country's President Juan Manuel Santos said on Wednesday, this will ensure the independence from external gas supplies for decades to come: “The discovery will allow us to expand the Colombian market of natural gas".

According to him, the discovered natural gas field has become the largest in Colombia for the past 28 years. Santos did not specify the amount of the reserves, because final measurements require the drilling of additional wells, but experts believe that it is a fair assumption to say that the matter concerns a huge size.

Juan Manuel Santos said that the explorations in the zone defined as offshore continue with the participation of the Spanish company Repsol. "Ecopetrol plans to drill two more wells with Brazilian “Petrobras”, Norwegian “Statoil” and Indian ONGC.