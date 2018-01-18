Iran intends to create joint electricity network with Azerbaijan and Armenia

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Iran intends to expand electricity exchange with Azerbaijan.

Report informs, deputy manager of the Iran Power Generation, Distribution and Transmission Company (aka Tavanir) Seyyed Zaman Hosseini said.

"Iran's top electricity buyer is Iraq, yet its power exchange with Turkmenistan outweighs that of other countries, namely Armenia and Azerbaijan," Hosseini was also quoted as saying by IRNA on Wednesday.

Under swap deals, Iran exports electricity to Armenia and Azerbaijan in winter and imports it when domestic demand soars in summer.

Pointing to Tavanir's policy to increase electricity supply to other states, Hosseini said Iran has embarked on joint ventures to synchronize its electricity network with those of regional countries.

Notably, at present, Iran's electricity exports are three times more than imports.