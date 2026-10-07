Artur Dobroserdov: Over 110,000 people listed as missing under special circumstances in Ukraine

More than 110,000 people are listed in Ukraine as missing under special circumstances, Commissioner for Persons Missing Under Special Circumstances of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Artur Dobroserdov said at an international conference on missing persons in Baku, Report informs.

"Today, according to the registry data, more than 110,000 people are listed as missing under special circumstances. This number includes both citizens of Ukraine and foreigners who were legally present in the country," he said.

Dobroserdov noted that the Unified Register of Persons Missing Under Special Circumstances has been operating since May 2023. It accumulates information that can be used to search for and establish the fates of the missing.

According to him, the registry also contains information about more than 15,000 unidentified bodies and remains. This data is constantly updated, including as bodies arrive from the front line and repatriations are carried out.

He noted that various state structures of Ukraine are involved in the search and identification of missing persons, while the commissioner's institution coordinates their interaction, information exchange, and communication with the relatives of the missing.

Dobroserdov added that obtaining information about the fate of the civilian population in territories not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities remains one of the difficulties.