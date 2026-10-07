Ukrainian Ambassador: We highly value Azerbaijan's support
Foreign policy
- 07 October, 2026
- 13:16
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Kyiv highly values Baku's support, especially amid attacks that have caused serious damage to Ukraine's energy system, Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yuriy Husyev told journalists at a ceremony marking the dispatch of another batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, according to Report.
"We highly value Azerbaijan's support. We are grateful to President Ilham Aliyev, the entire government and the people of Azerbaijan for this brotherly assistance to our country. We will never forget this and will always remember the brotherly support you have shown us," the diplomat said.
Ukrayna səfiri: Azərbaycanın qardaş dəstəyini həmişə xatırlayacağıq
Посол Украины: Высоко ценим поддержку Азербайджана
Latest News
00:09
Shehbaz Sharif: UN reform must reflect priorities of developing countriesOther countries
23:55
Chrome remains dominant browser in Azerbaijan despite slight declineICT
23:38
Three killed, 36 injured in attacks on two Saudi international airportsOther countries
23:17
Zelenskyy: 25 killed, around 100 injured in Russian strikes on UkraineOther countries
23:07
Photo
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan hold consular consultations in BakuForeign policy
22:54
Azerbaijan sees sharp rise in forensic examination caseloadDomestic policy
22:54
Minister: Banks, NBCOs face difficulties in recovering unsecured loansFinance
22:37
Farid Ahmadov: Azerbaijan to transfer execution of enforcement documents arising from monetary claims to marketDomestic policy
22:36