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    Ukrainian Ambassador: We highly value Azerbaijan's support

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 13:16
    Ukrainian Ambassador: We highly value Azerbaijan's support

    Kyiv highly values Baku's support, especially amid attacks that have caused serious damage to Ukraine's energy system, Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yuriy Husyev told journalists at a ceremony marking the dispatch of another batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, according to Report.

    "We highly value Azerbaijan's support. We are grateful to President Ilham Aliyev, the entire government and the people of Azerbaijan for this brotherly assistance to our country. We will never forget this and will always remember the brotherly support you have shown us," the diplomat said.

    Yuriy Husyev Azerbaijan-Ukraine relations Humanitarian assistance
    Ukrayna səfiri: Azərbaycanın qardaş dəstəyini həmişə xatırlayacağıq
    Посол Украины: Высоко ценим поддержку Азербайджана
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