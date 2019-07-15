Investment opportunities for various projects between SOCAR and ENOC discussed

President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev has met with a delegation led by Sheikh Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of ENOC Group, United Arab Emirates.

SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev welcomed the guests and provided detailed information about local and international projects implemented by the company, Report informs.

It was noted that such meetings could play a special role in establishing new cooperation ties.

ENOC Vice President Sheikh Said Mohammad Al Tayer thanked for warm reception and noted that they are closely following SOCAR's activities. The meeting focused on trade cooperation between SOCAR and ENOC companies, as well as prospects for investing in various projects.

After the meeting the guests got acquainted with the interactive oil museum in SOCAR TOWER.