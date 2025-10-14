Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit

    IEA: Azerbaijan lagged behind OPEC+ quota by 100,000 bpd in September

    Energy
    • 14 October, 2025
    • 18:05
    IEA: Azerbaijan lagged behind OPEC+ quota by 100,000 bpd in September

    In September of this year, Azerbaijan's daily oil production amounted to 0.45 million barrels, 10,000 barrels less than in August, Report informs referring to the IEA's monthly update.

    The agency's analysts calculated that Azerbaijan's daily oil production in September was 100,000 bpd behind its OPEC+ plan.

    The IEA's data diverges slightly from the OPEC update, which estimated Azerbaijan's average daily oil production in September at 0.46 million barrels, with the quota shortfall estimated at 90,000 barrels.

    Azerbaijan's OPEC+ oil production quota is 0.551 million bpd.

    IEA Azerbaijan OPEC+
    IEA: Azərbaycan sentyabrda "OPEC+" kvotasından gündəlik 100 min barel geri qalıb
    МЭА: Азербайджан в сентябре отставал от квоты ОПЕК+ на 100 тыс. б/с

    Latest News

    18:05

    IEA: Azerbaijan lagged behind OPEC+ quota by 100,000 bpd in September

    Energy
    17:59

    IMF revises its forecast for economic growth in Azerbaijan in 2025

    Finance
    17:57
    Photo

    Speakers of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Türkiye meet Punjab chief minister

    Foreign policy
    17:55
    Photo

    Reps of Azerbaijan's ombudsperson inspect mass grave in Azerbaijan's Aghdara

    Domestic policy
    17:55

    Azerbaijan details 9-month methanol output

    Energy
    17:42

    Hikmat Hajiyev meets with Lithuanian Ambassador in Baku

    Foreign policy
    17:40

    Azerbaijan's commercial gas production rises by nearly 3%

    Energy
    17:25
    Photo

    Sahiba Gafarova visits Iqbal's Mausoleum, Badshahi Mosque in Pakistan

    Foreign policy
    17:25

    Anitta Hipper: Any support for Ukraine is welcome, including supply of Tomahawks

    Other countries
    All News Feed