IEA: Azerbaijan lagged behind OPEC+ quota by 100,000 bpd in September
Energy
- 14 October, 2025
- 18:05
In September of this year, Azerbaijan's daily oil production amounted to 0.45 million barrels, 10,000 barrels less than in August, Report informs referring to the IEA's monthly update.
The agency's analysts calculated that Azerbaijan's daily oil production in September was 100,000 bpd behind its OPEC+ plan.
The IEA's data diverges slightly from the OPEC update, which estimated Azerbaijan's average daily oil production in September at 0.46 million barrels, with the quota shortfall estimated at 90,000 barrels.
Azerbaijan's OPEC+ oil production quota is 0.551 million bpd.
Energy
