 Top
    Close photo mode

    Greece to host the International oil and gas exhibition

    About 150 companies are expected to attend the event

    Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ On September 23-24, 2015, Global Oil and Gas Black Sea and Mediterranean Exhibition and Conference will be held in Athens, Greece. 

    Report informs referring to Greek media.This event officially supported by the Ministry of Environment, Energy and Climate Change will focus on the latest oil and gas developments in and around the surrounding countries of the Black, East Mediterranean, Ionian and Aegean Seas.

    About 150 companies are expected to attend the event.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi