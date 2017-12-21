Goldman Sachs: OPEC and Russia to quit OPEC+ deal

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ Signs of rebalancing the oil market and decline in supply level by mid-2018 will lead to the gradual withdrawal of Russia and OPEC from the agreement on output cutting and may start the growth of production.

Report informs citing the Reuters, a US-based investment bank Goldman Sachs said.

Contrary to the projected growth in oil production in the United States and countries outside the cartel in 2018, the investment bank expects stocks to remain below seasonal level and decline in the second half of 2018.

Goldman Sachs believes, Brent crude will make $ 62/bbl next year.