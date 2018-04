Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russia's 'Gazprom” believes that it is important to introduce a single tariff for all customers in the domestic market - businesses and population.

Report informs citing Lenta.ru, the company states in a letter to the Energy Ministry.

Deputy Chairman of the “Gazprom” Valery Golubev in a letter to Deputy Energy Minister Kirill Molodtsov proposed change of economic conditions aimed at growth of income in the domestic market.