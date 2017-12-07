Fuel prices rise again in Georgia

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Retail prices for a number of fuel types increased in Georgia.

Report informs, the growth changes at range of 1-2%.

Nano Super fuel price is reported to increase from 2.47 to 2.5 GEL (1.22%), Nano Premium oil price up from 2.37 to 2.4 GEL (1.27%), Nano Euro Regular grew from 2.23 to 2.27 GEL (1.79%).

Diesel fuel price also increased at Georgia gas stations. Nano Diesel price up from 2.22 to 2.27 GEL (2.25%), Nano Euro Diesel price increased from 2.35 to 2.4 GEL (2.13%).

The price of liquid petroleum gas (LPG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) sold at neighboring country’s gas stations did not change. A litre of LPG is sold for 1.65 GEL, while CNG is 1.52 GEL.

As of today’s official exchange rate information of Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), 1GEL is 0.6304 AZN.