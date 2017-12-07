Fuel prices rise again in Georgia

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Retail prices for a number of fuel types increased in Georgia.
Report informs, the growth changes at range of 1-2%.
Nano Super fuel price is reported to increase from 2.47 to 2.5 GEL (1.22%), Nano Premium oil price up from 2.37 to 2.4 GEL (1.27%), Nano Euro Regular grew from 2.23 to 2.27 GEL (1.79%).
Diesel fuel price also increased at Georgia gas stations. Nano Diesel price up from 2.22 to 2.27 GEL (2.25%), Nano Euro Diesel price increased from 2.35 to 2.4 GEL (2.13%).
The price of liquid petroleum gas (LPG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) sold at neighboring country’s gas stations did not change. A litre of LPG is sold for 1.65 GEL, while CNG is 1.52 GEL.
As of today’s official exchange rate information of Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), 1GEL is 0.6304 AZN.
Tural İbadlıNews Author
