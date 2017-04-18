Extractive Industries Transparency Commission holds first meeting

© Report.az

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ The first meeting of Extractive Industries Transparency Commission (EICT) established in accordance with the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated April 5, 2017 was held on April 18, 2017.

Report informs, Chair of the Commission, SOFAZ’s CEO Shahmar Movsumov said.

During the meeting, participants discussed Statute of the Commission, decision making process, collaboration with stakeholders, as well as content of 2016 Transparency Report, auditor selection procedure, list of extractive companies to be audited and made appropriate decisions.

Besides, Commission’s 2017 Action Plan, reporting forms on transparency in extractive industries, Terms of Reference were discussed and appropriate decisions were made during the meeting.