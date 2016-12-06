Export of Azerbaijani oil from Ceyhan port increases

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ 2 345 740 tons of Azerbaijani oil transported via main export pipeline Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) in November 2016.

Report informs, it is more by 1,7% than in October, 2015.

1 528 526 tons of this volume accounted for the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ).

During January-November, 26 753 098 tons of oil transported via the pipeline. This means an increase in the annual rate by 1.6%.

In general, from the beginning of operation (2006) till December 1, 2016 BTC pumped 317,947 mln tons of Azerbaijani oil.

Notably, Azerbaijani oil is delivered to the Turkish port of Ceyhan via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and across the Mediterranean to the European markets. The BTC pipeline starts from Sangachal terminal, near Baku.The daily capacity of the pipeline is 1.2 mln barrels of oil.