EU supports export of Turkmen gas to Europe

Baku.1 June. REPORT.AZ/ Vice-President of the European Commission on energy issues Maros Shefchovich said that the European Union (EU) fully supports the transportation of Turkmen gas across the Caspian Sea to Europe.Report informs referring to the Turkish newspaper "Yeni Şafak", M.Shefchovich noted that the problem between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan in connection with the division of the Caspian Sea will not only prevent the conclusion of Turkmen gas to the European market, but also contribute to solving regional problems.

M.Shefchovich, noting that in early July in Astana (Kazakhstan) will be another meeting with the participation of four of Turkmenistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan and the EU, recalled Azerbaijan's consent to the transit of Turkmen gas to Europe:"We know that Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan are unanimous on the issue of transportation of Turkmen gas across the Caspian Sea and Turkey to Europe.This cooperation will even more soften the situation in the region.The European Union fully supports this activity."

Referring to the details of the meeting in July, M.Shefchovich noted that the transportation of Turkmen gas across the Caspian Sea meets the environmental standards:"Due to the financial analysis of the World Bank the feasibility of the project, and the results of these analyzes will be discussed and the results of these analyzes will take a new phase of discussions."

According to the official representative of the European Commission, the impact of the project on the environment will also be studied in detail: "Countries included in this project in the region are very sensitive to the issue of the impact of the project on the environment. We have the technology to meet modern requirements, and the implementation of the project will be monitored over the state of the environment."

He also noted that the EU is building a balanced relationship with Russia: "How important is it for the enrichment of Russian gas market is so important for the EU branching energy sources. In this respect, relations with Russia are quite balanced and transparent."