Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) will be launched on July 1, 2019.

Report informs referring to the audit report of the State Oil Company (SOCAR) made by "Ernst & Young", the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) is expected to be launched on January 1, 2020.

In addition, it was noted that TANAP is expected to be fully commissioned In July 2021, while TAP on December 31, 2021.