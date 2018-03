© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ / "We intend to expand volume of oil and gas imports from Azerbaijan and Iran".

Report informs, Turkish foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told a press conference after today's trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Iranian foreign ministers in Baku.

According to him, trilateral format will allow expanding energy cooperation between the countries.