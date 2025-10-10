Brent price falls below $64 per barrel

The price of Brent crude oil has fallen below $64 per barrel for the first time since June 2, 2025.

Report informs, citing the trading data from London's ICE, that the price of December futures for Brent decreased by 2.01% compared to the previous close, reaching $63.9 per barrel. The price of November futures for WTI dropped by 2.16%, to $60.18 per barrel.