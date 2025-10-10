Brent price falls below $64 per barrel
Energy
- 10 October, 2025
- 17:17
The price of Brent crude oil has fallen below $64 per barrel for the first time since June 2, 2025.
Report informs, citing the trading data from London's ICE, that the price of December futures for Brent decreased by 2.01% compared to the previous close, reaching $63.9 per barrel. The price of November futures for WTI dropped by 2.16%, to $60.18 per barrel.
Latest News
17:54
Bilalhabashi Nazarov makes history in Azerbaijani boxingIndividual sports
17:43
Putin: Migrants in Russia must be law-abiding citizensOther countries
17:37
Natalia Spinu: Azerbaijan becoming cyber resilience hub for Caucasus, Central AsiaICT
17:35
Photo
Participants of international conference on missing persons visit ShushaForeign policy
17:32
Aydin Verdiyev: Biometric systems vulnerable to cyberattacksDomestic policy
17:29
Photo
Baku Fintech Forum 2025 Held with PashaPay as One of the Key PartnersFinance
17:23
Tbilisi court arrests 7 people detained over events of October 4Region
17:19
Putin: Russia remains within agreements reached with US in AlaskaOther countries
17:17