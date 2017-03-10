"Azəriqaz" provides services to 10 000 consumers via "ASAN Service"

© Report.az

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ In February, “Azəriqaz” Production Union of SOCAR has provided relevant services to the consumers equipped with smart meters, acquired information required by the departments depending on appeals and rendered services to the consumers under the appeals received through "ASAN Service" centers, operating in the country.

Report informs citing “Azəriqaz”, in the last month, totally, 10 003 appeals were received at "ASAN Kommunal" centers No.1 and 2 in Baku city, also, "ASAN Service" centers No.1, 2, 3, 4, 5 as well as "ASAN Service" centers in Barda, Sabirabad, Masalli, Gabala districts and Ganja city. Fulfillment of the appeals completely provided.

"The union will further continue to work in this direction in order to improve relations with consumers, increase quality of services rendered", report says.