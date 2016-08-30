Works at 'Azeri' field platform will be suspended

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ At the end of the fourth quarter of this year, one of the "Azeri" platforms of "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli" (ACG) block of fields will stop operation due to the planned maintenance works. Report informs, Vice-Ppresident of "BP-Azerbaijan" Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli told journalists.

According to him repair works will not affect the average daily production. "Over the past half year, the average daily production was 655 thousand barrels a day.We intend to keep this figure. Of course, it will not affect the production figures".

"Now we are negotiating with SOCAR and time specified. Of course, this has been included in expenses for the current year. At the end of the third quarter it will be reported in the media", said the representative of the company.