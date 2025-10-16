Azerbaijani oil price slightly rising

Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Energy
    • 16 October, 2025
    • 10:36
    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $0.15, or 0.2%, to $64.26 per barrel, Report informs.

    December futures for Brent crude were traded at $62.61 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port rose by $0.11 or 0.2%, amounting to $62.55.

    The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 was set at $70 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

