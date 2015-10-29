 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan to sign oil contract with Canadian company

    Prepared initial draft of the contract, envisaging the development of block of fields Muradkhanli-Jafarli-Zardab

    Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan is going to sign a contract with Canada’s Zenith Energy company for developing onshore oil fields Muradkhanli-Jafarli-Zardab in Azerbaijan, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) told reporters on October 29, Report informs.

    "The contract is almost ready. Azerbaijani side has already granted permission for signing the contract,” said Abdullayev.

    Currently, the remaining details of the agreement are under development, according to SOCAR’s president.

    This block of fields is technically very complex, there are some problems, but the service staff is working on these issues, Abdullayev added.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi