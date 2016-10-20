Azerbaijan prepares for active export of electricity

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerenergy OJSC is renewing electricity transmission systems and distribution networks of the country.

Report informs, Etibar Pirverdiyev, Chairman of Azerenergy OJSC Board of Directors, stated in his article in official media.

According to him, so far, in the framework of "Reconstruction project of 1st, 2nd Mingachevir PL", works on the construction of 360 MVA 220 kV Agdash substation, 220 kV two circuit Mingachevir PS-Absheron SS AL as well as installation and switching of 3rd autotransformer of 400 MVA in 500 kV Absheron substation have been completed. Also, 330 kV Goranboy distribution station was launched.

Works on construction of 220 kV "Shimal PS"- "Hovsan SS" air line, 360 MVA 220 kV Zabrat substation, construction project of 220 kV two circuit "Shimal PS-Zabrat SS-Sumgayit PS" air line have completely finished and one part connected to the network.

E.Pirverdiyev noted that the implemented measures allow Azerbaijan to become an important country in the region for export of electricity. Currently, the works are underway.