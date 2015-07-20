Azerbaijan to reconsider the project of gas transportation to Iran

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Gas storage in Azerbaijan has very broad opportunities. Currently discussions in regard with the storage of technical gas of Iran in the vaults of Azerbaijan in summer and return back in winter are underway.

Report informs, the President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev said in an interview with ANS.

R. Abdullayev said that, the frozen project on sale of gas to Iran will be reviewed again: "In 2009, we signed a contract for sale of gas to Iran. In this regard, even in Astara compressor station was built, which was opened by Mr. President. The aim was to improve the gas supply of Nakhchivan and the sale of additional gas to Iran.

However, after the sanctions there was a trouble with payments and we froze the project. It will be reconsidered again."

SOCAR President also clarified the issue of storage of Iranian gas in gas facilities of Azerbaijan: "Gas storage in Azerbaijan has very broad opportunities. After 2008, we have invested in this sector and investments to increase the capacity of the gas storage rose from 800 million cubic meters to 3.5 billion cubic meters.The volume of natural gas storage facilities reaches even 5-6 billion cubic meters. We do not need to make full use of the volume, but Iran has it. Therefore, discussions in connection with the storage of technical gas of Iran in the vaults of Azerbaijan in summer and return back in winter are underway."