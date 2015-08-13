 Top
    Azerbaijan gains 4.8 bln dollars from "ACG" and "Shah Deniz" projects this year

    SOFAZ's total revenues from the two projects exceeded 117 billion dollars

    Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) announced its revenues for the period of January-July 2015 from " Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli" (ACG) and "Shah Deniz" projects. Report informs referring to the press service of SOFAZ, the Fund gained revenues in the amount off 4 602 mln  USD from the "ACG" fields' block while 217 mln USD from "Shah Deniz" gas field over 7 months of the current year.

    According to the report, the total income gained from "ACG" block constituted to 114 752 mln dollars since 2001 while 2 337 mln dollars from "Shah Deniz" field since 2007.

