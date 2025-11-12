Azerbaijan, Chinese company ink implementation agreement on solar energy
Energy
- 12 November, 2025
- 17:07
An Implementation Agreement on the Evaluation, Development, and Execution of the 100 MW Solar Power Plant Project in Azerbaijan was signed between the Ministry of Energy, China Datang Overseas Investment Co. Ltd, and SOCAR Green LLC, Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said in a post on X, Report informs.
The signing ceremony took place during a meeting between Parviz Shahbazov and the Chairman of China Datang Corporation Ltd, Lyu Jun.
"At the meeting with Chairman of China Datang Corporation Ltd Mr. Lyu Jun, discussions were held on the development of projects included in the cooperation agenda - onshore solar energy, offshore wind energy, energy storage systems, and the Green Energy Corridor initiative," Shahbazov wrote on X.
