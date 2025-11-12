Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games

    Azerbaijan, Chinese company ink implementation agreement on solar energy

    Energy
    • 12 November, 2025
    • 17:07
    Azerbaijan, Chinese company ink implementation agreement on solar energy

    An Implementation Agreement on the Evaluation, Development, and Execution of the 100 MW Solar Power Plant Project in Azerbaijan was signed between the Ministry of Energy, China Datang Overseas Investment Co. Ltd, and SOCAR Green LLC, Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said in a post on X, Report informs.

    The signing ceremony took place during a meeting between Parviz Shahbazov and the Chairman of China Datang Corporation Ltd, Lyu Jun.

    "At the meeting with Chairman of China Datang Corporation Ltd Mr. Lyu Jun, discussions were held on the development of projects included in the cooperation agenda - onshore solar energy, offshore wind energy, energy storage systems, and the Green Energy Corridor initiative," Shahbazov wrote on X.

    Azerbaijan Implementation Agreement China Datang Corporation Ltd. Parviz Shahbazov
    Photo
    Azərbaycan Çin şirkəti ilə günəş enerjisi layihəsi üzrə İcra Müqaviləsi imzalayıb - YENİLƏNİB

    Latest News

    17:49

    Bus accident kills at least 37 in southern Peru, official says

    Other countries
    17:45

    Azerbaijan lagged behind OPEC+ quota by 90,000 barrels per day in October

    Energy
    17:38

    Bosnia and Herzegovina plans to sign defense cooperation deal with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    17:36

    Putin accepts Tokayev's invitation to visit Kazakhstan

    Region
    17:27

    Pashinyan: Construction of TRIPP section in Armenia to begin in second half of 2026

    Region
    17:23

    Azerbaijan plans to expand tariff reductions on imports in 2026

    Finance
    17:23

    Putin to take part in post-Soviet security bloc's meeting in Bishkek

    Region
    17:16

    Azerbaijan begins supplying almonds to Netherlands

    Business
    17:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Chinese company ink implementation agreement on solar energy

    Energy
    All News Feed