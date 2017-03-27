Azerbaijan and Ukraine to mull energy cooperation on March 31

Kiev. 27 March. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting of working group on energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine will be held on March 31.

The First Deputy Minister of Energy and Coal Industry of Ukraine Galina Carp told the Ukrainian bureau of Report.

"The meeting with representatives of Azerbaijani companies will be held at high level. We are interested in cooperation with Azerbaijani business. We will listen to proposals on cooperation from different companies, then will study them and the final decision will be made after the session of the Ukrainian-Azerbaijani working group. Among others, representatives of SOCAR Energy Ukraine will also attend the working group's meeting", Galina Carp added.