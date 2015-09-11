Albania makes public the revenues from the transit of TAP

Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ Revenues of Albania as a transit country on the Trans Adriatic Pipeline project (TAP) is projected at 160 million euro per year.

Report informs, TAP project is supported by the European Union and included in the investment framework for the Western Balkans (WBIF).

Situated in the Balkans, another country - Serbia is more interested in the project of "Turkish stream." Thus, according to forecasts, the revenues of Serbia from this project will amount to 400 mln. Euro.

Greece and Macedonia, situated in the Balkans are interested in implementing the project as the TAP, as well as "the Turkish stream."

Informed sources said that, the EU will try to again delay the implementation of the project Balkan segment of "Turkish stream."