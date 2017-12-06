26th filling station under SOCAR brand opens in Azerbaijan

© Socar-petroleum.az

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ Mususlu village of Ujar district has today hosted an opening ceremony of the 26th filling station of SOCAR Petroleum CJSC.

Report informs citing the company, the station is one of the leading enterprises in the region with its modern conditions and high quality service.

"The filling station will provide its multifunctional services to the population of the geographical area where it is located. In addition to the modern looking, the filling station supplied with equipment meeting international standards", statement says.

Five fuel distribution units have been installed in the station to conduct sale of the Premium, Ai-92 fuel and diesel fuel. Thus, conditions were created for simultaneously supply of 8 small and 2 large vehicles.

Commissioning of a new filling station was announced by SOCAR Petroleum Director General Toghrul Seyidov and he delivered congratulations of the SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev on this occasion. An average 25 employees registered on the working of the filling station.