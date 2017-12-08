127 mln barrels of SOCAR and state-owned oil were sold

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ 127 375 467 barrels of SOCAR's and state-owned oil were sold in 2016.

Report informs, says the 2016 EIT report made by Moore Stephens Azerbaijan audit company.

According to report, cost of this crude oil totaled $ 5,531 bln.

Some of the latest buyers of crude oil extracted by SOCAR and the state are the following companies: CPC (19 92 856 bbl, cost $ 880,840 mln), Exxon (14 562 734 bbl, $ 631,781 mln), Totsa (10 460 013 bbl worth $ 421,102 million), Eni (7 379 720 bbl, $ 305,761 mln), Petrogal (5 862 489 bbl, $ 246,573 mln), Glencore (5 285 836 bbl, $ 239,131 mln), Saras (5 028 044 bbl, $ 219,948 mln.), BP (3 891 017 bbl, $ 181,180 mln), OMV (2 025 716 bbl, $ 86,184 mln), Shell (1 972 517 bbl, $ 87,191 mln).