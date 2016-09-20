10 exploitation wells drilled within 'Shah Deniz-2' project

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ Total of 80% works, including engineering, procurement and construction works of 'Shah Deniz-2' project, have already been completed and 10 exploitation wells drilled using 'Heydar Aliyev' and 'Istiglal' drilling rigs in order for transportation of the first gas as well as preparation to further increase the production.

Report informs, Rovnag Abdullayev, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) stated in the aticle published in "Azerbaijan" newspaper on the occasion of the Day of Oilmen.

We are preparing for the second phase development of Shah Deniz field, which is estimated at total reserves of 1.2 tln cubic meters of gas and over 240 mln tons of condensate. Within this stage, additional 16 bln cubic meters of gas per year will be produced from the field. 6 bln m3 of this volume will be supplied to Turkey, 10 bln to Greece, Bulgaria and Italy through Georgia and Turkey. The first gas is expected to be delivered to Turkey by the end of 2018', SOCAR President stated.

R. Abdullayev declared that in the first half of this year, works on 'Shah Deniz-2' project have been continued successfully.

'As known, on September 1 this year, a solemn event has been held with the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of 'Shah Deniz-2' platform first jacket sail away. Addressing the ceremony, the head of state called it as a historic event in the life of the country as well as stressed great importance of 'Shah-Deniz-2' project not only for Azerbaijan, but also for the entire region and Europe.

He also stated that currently, 'Khankendi' specialized vessel for underwater operations is being built for this purpose: 'The vessel is being built in Baku, at a new ship-building yard of SOCAR. Completion of 'Khankendi' project is scheduled for the beginning of 2017. Construction of the facility, which is jointly financed by the State Oil Fund, will be completed early next year, so, drilling operations in the Caspian Sea will be intensified further'.