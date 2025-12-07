Türkiye becomes first country to launch hybrid engine in space

Türkiye became the first country in the world to launch a hybrid power unit in space.

As Report informs, this was announced by the Turkish company Baykar.

According to the company, the first orbital tug of fully Turkish production FGN-TUG-S01, developed by Fergani Uzay company through its own capabilities, successfully completed a critical maneuver in space, launching the main hybrid power unit on December 6. The operation, which lasted 35 seconds, was completed successfully.

"This operation is an innovation not only for Türkiye's space industry but for the entire world," the company states.

After the successful completion of the maneuver, the second critical phase of the mission began – the separation of CubeSat, which also completed successfully.

"The successful completion of the mission creates critical infrastructure for the Ulug Bek Global Positioning System, which Fergani Uzay plans to create. Thanks to this technology, the company will be able to place groups of satellites in various orbits using its capabilities in the future," the company emphasizes.