Students of BHOS started to practice at "Azerkimya"

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ Students of the 2nd and 3rd years of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) enrolled in the specialty "chemical engineer", will attend a summer internship at "Azerkimya" Production Association (PA).

Report informs referring to the department for public relations of BHOS, to this end, students with a delegation led by rector Elmar Gasimov of BHOS visited PA "Azerkimya."

Opening the event the head of "Azerkimya" PA, MP Mukhtar Babayev said that during practice for the students was prepared a program of industrial areas. He expressed satisfaction with tvisit of the students of one of the leading universities in Azerbaijan by "Azerkimya". Mukhtar Babayev also emphasized that this practice will play a major role in the preparation of students as future engineers. He told them about the history of "Azerhimiya", about the work carried out here and wished them success.

In turn, the rector of BHOS, Elmar Gasimov thanked the governance of "Azerhimiya" for the warm welcome and the conditions created for high school students. Rector noted the importance of practical training for students. He added that this opportunity is the first step in building students' future careers. E.Gasimov also noted that competition in the labor market is one of the most important issues of the modern world. He advised the students to take advantage of the conditions created for them and wished them success.

Overall, 38 students of BHOS will be in industrial practice at structuresof "Azerhimiya." 18 students of them, will be paid practice for 2 months. Thus, "Azerkimya" wll sign a temporary employment contract with students and during two months will provide them with salaries.