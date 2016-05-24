Some universities in Azerbaijan will be given a new status

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ 'Research Methods' subject has been added into the curriculum to gain in-depth scientific research at master's and doctoral degrees. Thus, starting from 2016/2017 academic year, master's and doctoral candidates, studying on over 150 specializations, will have the opportunity to learn modern research methods'.

Report informs, Deputy Education Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, addressing at XX Republican scientific conference of doctoral candidates and young researchers at Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry.

Deputy Minister said that trainings are being held at 'ADA' University for the lecturers

He added that in the near future, leading higher education institutions are expected to be given the status of research universities.