Choosing specialties to colleges in Azerbaijan starts

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ Today, choosing specialties to the secondary vocational education institutions (colleges) at general secondary education base starts in Azerbaijan.

Report was told at State Student Admission Commission (SSAC), selection is carried out via the Internet.

The process will continue till July 18.

Applicants, who collected at least overall points of 16 and 8 points on each subject, are entitled to the selection of specialties. Each applicant may select up to 12 specialty codes on publicly funded and on a paid basis. Sequence of specialty codes is defined by applicants.

SSAC said that applicants' placement is carried out within the admission plan, taking into account sequences of the chosen specialties and placed on the first chosen specialty.

In order to help college applicants, SSAC published 2015 passing scores in a special edition of 'Abituriyent' magazine.