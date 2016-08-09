Results of contest for college vacancies unveiled

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ The State Student Admission Commission (SSAC) has announced the results of the competition for vacant seats of specialized secondary schools at general secondary education base (9 years) for 2016/2017 academic year.

Report was told at the SSAC, according to the competition results, 3113 applicants participated in the contest for vacant 2698 seats. 2122 of them were admitted to specialized secondary educational institutions.

The list of the admitted applicants as well as pass marks, formed as a result of the contest will be published in a special edition of 'Abituriyent' magazine on August 10.

Admitted applicants must submit their documents to the educational institution entered and registered from August 10 to August 16 (from 9:00 am and 17:00 pm Baku time).

Failure to be registered in the defined period will be considered as refusal from the relevant specialty and the decree on admittance will not be sent to the specialized secondary educational institution.

The applicants can get the results entering the SSAC's website or by sending their file numbers to 7727.