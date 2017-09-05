 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev views the secondary school No 201 in Nizami district after major overhaul

    Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today viewed conditions created at the secondary school No 201 in Nizami district, Baku, after a major overhaul.

    Report informs, the school has two blocks. One of the blocks was constructed in 1964, while the second one in 2007. All necessary conditions were created in all 68 classrooms of the 1400-seat school. The school has five computer rooms, three laboratories, a chess room, gym, conference hall, military room, two libraries and canteen.

    Extensive landscaping work was done, football and basketball grounds were built in the yard of the school.

