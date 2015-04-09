Ministry of Education announces competition for study abroad

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ Contest for education abroad in the 2015-2016 academic year in the framework of the "State Program on education of Azerbaijani youth abroad in 2007-2015". Report was told in the Ministry of Education.

Thus, in accordance with the " List of higher educational institutions selected for the study of Azerbaijani youth abroad ", approved by order №8 of the chairman of the Education Commission under the President from 09.02.2015, citizens of Azerbaijan can read the terms of the announced tender, list of necessary documents and other information by clicking on the following link:

http://xaricdetehsil.edu.gov.az/uploads/elan2015.pdf