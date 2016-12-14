Maleyka Abbaszade: We wait for decision of Cabinet of Ministers to apply fees for examinations

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ “Economists together with specialists of State Examination Center and Tariff Council carry out discussions on the format of possible fees for examinations, if they will be applied in the future”.

Report informs, Chairwoman of State Examination Center’s Directors Board Maleyka Abbaszade told at press conference.

Head of Board told that they prepare documents to present to finance ministry: “Of course, we need decision of Cabinet of Ministers to create legal basis of the process. President’s decree in April instructs Cabinet of Ministers to adjust regulations and normative documents to new decree. This adjustment must be completed first. It will create a legal basis and determine how we will fulfil our new functions. At the same time, examination fees must be included in appropriate list of Tariff Council. That’s why we are waiting for final decision”.