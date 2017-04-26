Indian Ambassador visits Baku Higher Oil School

© BANM

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador of India to Azerbaijan Sanjay Rana visited Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and delivered a presentation entitled “Dr. B. R. Ambedkar: Chief Architect of Indian Constitution and his role in civil rights for weaker sections and emancipation of women” to BHOS students, teachers and staff members.

Report was informed in the BHOS press service, having welcomed the honorable guest, Rector of the Higher School Elmar Gasimov provided brief information about the Ambassador and his diplomatic career. He also expressed a hope that the presentation would help the students to learn more about rich history and unique culture of India, which is one of the biggest and most wonderful countries in the world.

Speaking at the meeting, Indian Ambassador spoke about the life and works of Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar, whose 126th birth anniversary is celebrated in April 2017. Dr. B R Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer. Born into a poor family, he managed to overcome caste-based discrimination to become Independent India's firstlaw ministerand the principal architect of Constitution of India. He is remembered as one of most prominent public figures in the India’s modern history for his struggle against social and gender discrimination and significant contribution to development of India as a democratic state.

Ambassador Rana also shared information about close and friendly relations between India and Azerbaijan. He said that the two countries are committed to develop a strong, vibrant and mutually beneficial partnership with eachother. He also mentioned that under the Indian Technical Economic Cooperation (ITEC), Government of India provides fully funded training courses for government officials and professionals scholarship at top-class institutions in India. The presentation concluded with questions and answers session.

Ambassador Rana expressed his gratitude for the invitation to visit BHOS once again.