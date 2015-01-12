Microsoft ICT Academy launched at Baku Higher Oil School

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku Higher School of Petroleum established the ICT Academy of the company Microsoft (Microsoft IT Academy). Report informs referring to BHOS's department of public relations, the Academy created by Microsoft for the training of highly qualified personnel in the field of information technology. In the future, students and teachers of all educational institutions will be able to participate in the Academy.

The aim of the program is to train modern and highly qualified personnel in the field of information technology. BHOS will provide students with high quality technology training from Microsoft for the assimilation of their professional knowledge and skills. The program has broad capabilities. It provides teaching as applications designed for ordinary users, as well as special programs for professional computer experts. Those who successfully passed the certification exams of Microsoft, will obtain a chance to create a career in the field of ICT.

On the basis of the acquired knowledge, students would be able to build a professional career, after receiving international certificates Microsoft Certified Professional (MCP) (Professional Certificate Microsoft). In the future, students from other universities will also be able to take part in this program.