Guba hosts international conference on Genocide against Turkish Muslim population

Baku.30 March. REPORT.AZ/ The international conference devoted to a genocide against the Turkish Muslim population will be held in Guba. Report was told in the Azerbaijani National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

Thus, the international scientific conference entitled "On a genocide against Turkish-Muslim population in Eastern Anatolia and Azerbaijan in 1914-1920" organized by the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences and the Institute of History will be held in Guba from April 8 to 12.

The reports "On genocide against the Azerbaijani people in 1918-1920" and "On genocide against Muslim population in Eastern Anatolia in 1914-1920" will be listened at the conference.