​First final exams in Azerbaijan will be held on June 16

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ On June 16, The State Commission on Student Admission (SCSA) will hold exams in a centralized manner for students of IX and XI classes of secondary schools of Lankaran, Astara, Masalli, Lerik, Yardimli, Dzhalilibad, Bilasuvar, Shirvan, Salyan, Neftchala, Hajigabul, Imishli, Saatli, Sabirabad, Guba, Shabran, Gusar, Khachmaz, Khizi, Siyazan.

Report informs, SSAC 45,827 students are to take exams.

25,530 of them are students of IX grade, 20 297 – XI grade.

Exams for IX-grade students start at 10:00, for XI – at 15:00.

Students need to bring "entrance examination sheet" and original identification cards.