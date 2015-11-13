Entrance exams for ANAS doctorate issued

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ Entrance examinations for doctorate at ANAS will be held from 16 November to 10 December, and doctoral exams - from 1 to 20 December.

Report informs, said Aminaga Sadigov, head of Scientific and Organizational Department of the Presidium of Azerbaijan National Academy of Science (ANAS).

According to him, the first week of exams will be on subjects of specialties "At the second week scheduled examinations in philosophy, and the third - in a foreign language. The exams will be in test format.

Exam will last 2 hours each question will be evaluated by two points. Candidates will have 50 questions. When analyzing the results, the examination board sets the "excellent" to those candidates who gain 90-100 points".