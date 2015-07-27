'Doors Open Day' was held in Baku Higher Oil School

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Open Day" was held in Baku Higher Oil School.

Report was told in department for public relations of BHOS.

At the meeting with students who scored more than 600 points in entrance exams to universities for first specialty module course, and their parents, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov welcomed and sincerely congratulated them for the highest results shown in the exam.

During the meeting rector Elmar Gasimov and students answered the questions of students and their parents.

At the end, students and their parents expressed their gratitude to the BHOS for a productive and sincere meeting.