BP presents book collection to Baku Higher Oil School

Baku. 2 December.REPORT.AZ/ Library of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) received book collection from BP office in Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the Public relations Department of the BHOS.

It includes textbooks on mathematics, petroleum engineering, chemical engineering, English language grammar, and fiction and reference literature.

The higher educational institution states that financial aid, generous donations and professional and development assistance provided to BHOS by BP and other companies are instrumental in BHOS library functioning as a scientific, education and cultural center of the Higher School: "The BHOS Executive Management highly appreciates BP contribution towards development of the Higher School library book collection during celebration of BHOS fifth anniversary and expresses their deep gratitude to BP office in Azerbaijan for the donation."